5 Things About The Flyers’ Last 5 Games

March 31, 2017 9:39 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

The Flyers are probably not going to make the playoffs this season, but after three straight wins, they’ve given us a tiny sliver of hope.

Here are five things to think about as the Flyers get ready for their final five games of their disappointing 2016-17 season.

5. Wildcard Race

 

Boston Bruins

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: Frank Vatrano #72 of the Boston Bruins celebrates a goal that was later disallowed against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on March 25, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Bruins defeated the Islanders 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Flyers are six points behind the Bruins and both teams have five games to play. However, the Lightning (85 points), Hurricanes (84 points) and Islanders (82 points) are in between the Flyers and Bruins and each one of those teams has six games to play.

The Maple Leafs are just one point ahead of the Bruins for the third spot in the Atlantic division.

4. The Schedules

 

Philadelphia Flyers

NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 16: Valtteri Filppula #51 of the Philadelphia Flyers in action against the New Jersey Devils on March 16, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Flyers 6-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The good news is the Flyers get to play the 27-35-14 New Jersey Devils twice. The bad news is, that may night be good news, as they’re 0-3 against New Jersey this season. The Flyers will also play at the Rangers, home against the Blue Jackets, and finish the season at home against the aforementioned wild-card hopeful Hurricanes.

The Bruins have four home games remaining, but have to play the Caps, Blackhawks, and Lightning.

The Lightning have three at home and three on the road. They play the first place Canadiens twice.

The Hurricanes also have three at home and three on the road. They must play three tough road games at Pittsburgh, at Minnesota, and at Toronto.

The Islanders have lost three in a row and have four straight road games looming, before ending the season at home against the Senators.

3. What The Flyers Need To Happen

 

The Flyers need at least seven out of 10 remaining points to have a shot. In addition, they’ll need help, especially from Boston and Toronto.

Here’s a nicely illustrated graph done by Mountainhawk98 on reddit.

It could happen.

2. Steve Mason 

 

Steve Mason

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 15: Goalie Steve Mason #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates with teammates Radko Gudas #3 after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Wells Fargo Center on March 15, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mason has led the Flyers to three straight wins and he’s 5-1 in his last six starts, allowing just 14 goals over that span.

1. Jordan Weal

 

Jordan Weal

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 28: Jordan Weal #40 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores the game winning shootout goal against Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators at the Wells Fargo Center on March 28, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Senators 3-2 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On February 28th, the 24-year-old forward scored his first NHL goal. He’s scored six more in his next 14 games, including one in three straight. The youngster, who was acquired from the Kings in the Vincent Lecavalier trade, has nine points in 19 games this season and has given the Flyers a little offensive boost they desperately needed.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia