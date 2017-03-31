5 Things About The Flyers’ Last 5 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

The Flyers are probably not going to make the playoffs this season, but after three straight wins, they’ve given us a tiny sliver of hope.

Here are five things to think about as the Flyers get ready for their final five games of their disappointing 2016-17 season.

5. Wildcard Race

The Flyers are six points behind the Bruins and both teams have five games to play. However, the Lightning (85 points), Hurricanes (84 points) and Islanders (82 points) are in between the Flyers and Bruins and each one of those teams has six games to play.

The Maple Leafs are just one point ahead of the Bruins for the third spot in the Atlantic division.

4. The Schedules

The good news is the Flyers get to play the 27-35-14 New Jersey Devils twice. The bad news is, that may night be good news, as they’re 0-3 against New Jersey this season. The Flyers will also play at the Rangers, home against the Blue Jackets, and finish the season at home against the aforementioned wild-card hopeful Hurricanes.

The Bruins have four home games remaining, but have to play the Caps, Blackhawks, and Lightning.

The Lightning have three at home and three on the road. They play the first place Canadiens twice.

The Hurricanes also have three at home and three on the road. They must play three tough road games at Pittsburgh, at Minnesota, and at Toronto.

The Islanders have lost three in a row and have four straight road games looming, before ending the season at home against the Senators.

3. What The Flyers Need To Happen

The Flyers need at least seven out of 10 remaining points to have a shot. In addition, they’ll need help, especially from Boston and Toronto.

Here’s a nicely illustrated graph done by Mountainhawk98 on reddit.

It could happen.

2. Steve Mason

Mason has led the Flyers to three straight wins and he’s 5-1 in his last six starts, allowing just 14 goals over that span.

1. Jordan Weal

On February 28th, the 24-year-old forward scored his first NHL goal. He’s scored six more in his next 14 games, including one in three straight. The youngster, who was acquired from the Kings in the Vincent Lecavalier trade, has nine points in 19 games this season and has given the Flyers a little offensive boost they desperately needed.