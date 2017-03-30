Zeoli Show Log 03.30.17

3pm- President Trump suggested that he may have to fight members of the House Freedom Caucus during the 2018 elections.
3:20pm- Rep. Ryan Costello checks in to discuss whether or not there is any division in the Republican party.
4pm- Matt Walsh, writer for TheBlaze.com, calls in to talk about his new book “The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left’s Assault on Life, Marriage, and Gender.”
4:20pm- Canadian Lorne Grabher was warned that his last name may be too offensive to use as a vanity plate.
4:25pm- Vice President Mike Pence will not dine alone with women who are not his wife.
4:40pm- Several democrat Senators have, conveniently, changed their opinion on filibustering Supreme Court nominees.
5pm- Sen. Joe Manchin says he will vote for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
5:05pm- Sen. Jeff Merkley claims that if Neil Gorsuch is approved, he will be an illegitimate judge.
5:10pm- While on CNBC’s Squak Box, Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, dug herself into a deeper hole while trying to walk back intelligence leak comments she had made on MSNBC earlier this month.
5:25pm- Later, Farkas claimed that what she had originally said had been distorted. She then referred to it as “fake news.”
5:35pm- House Speaker Paul Ryan does not wanna see Trump work with Democrats on a healthcare bill.