NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 03.30.17

March 30, 2017 5:55 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Eveyln Farkas, House Freedom Caucus, Matt Walsh, Mike Pence, Rep. Ryan Costello, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Sen. Joe Manchin

3pm- President Trump suggested that he may have to fight members of the House Freedom Caucus during the 2018 elections. 

3:20pm- Rep. Ryan Costello checks in to discuss whether or not there is any division in the Republican party.

4pm- Matt Walsh, writer for TheBlaze.com, calls in to talk about his new book “The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left’s Assault on Life, Marriage, and Gender.” 

4:20pm- Canadian Lorne Grabher was warned that his last name may be too offensive to use as a vanity plate. 

4:25pm- Vice President Mike Pence will not dine alone with women who are not his wife.

4:40pm- Several democrat Senators have, conveniently, changed their opinion on filibustering Supreme Court nominees.

5pm- Sen. Joe Manchin says he will vote for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. 

5:05pm- Sen. Jeff Merkley claims that if Neil Gorsuch is approved, he will be an illegitimate judge.

5:10pm- While on CNBC’s Squak Box, Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, dug herself into a deeper hole while trying to walk back intelligence leak comments she had made on MSNBC earlier this month. 

5:25pm- Later, Farkas claimed that what she had originally said had been distorted. She then referred to it as “fake news.”

5:35pm- House Speaker Paul Ryan does not wanna see Trump work with Democrats on a healthcare bill. 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia