The Dom Giordano Show: State Rep. Alex Charlton & Assemblyman John McKeon | March 30

March 30, 2017 11:47 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-PA State Rep, Alex Charlton joined discussing his thoughts on State Rep Martina White’s sanctuary city bill.

9:20-President Trump goes after the Freedom Caucus.

9:35-Assemblyman John McKeon joined discussing his bill to keep President Trump off the ballot in New Jersey unless he releases his tax returns.

10:00-Ivanka Trump hired to work in the White House.

10:35-Sentencing handed down to 2 former Aides for Governor Christie in connection with “bridgegate.”

10:45-Overrated/Underrated.

11:00-The Eagles considering a very controversial player in the NFL draft. 

11:35- European Union President wants to break up the United States.

