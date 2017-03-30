The Basketball Tournament Back In Philly, Melo Brings Final To Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the fourth consecutive year, The Basketball Tournament will be back in Philly.
The fourth-annual $2 million winner-take-all basketball tournament announced details for this summer’s event. Philadelphia University will be one of four locations for the regional games, with winners advancing to the Final Four.
The semi-finals and finals will take place in Baltimore from August 1st to August 3rd at Coppin State University, thanks to Carmelo Anthony.
“I’m a believer in chasing your dreams no matter what,” Anthony said in a press release. “And that’s what this tournament symbolizes to me.”
Queens University in Charlotte, Desert Oasis in Las Vegas, and Bradley University, along with Philly U, will host the regionals on July 8-9 and July 15-16.
All 63 games will air on ESPN Networks this year.
More info at https://www.thetournament.com/.