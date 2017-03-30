School Says No To High School Senior Who Asked Grandmother To Prom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Alabama high school senior is getting support from his community to bring a special date to prom… his grandmother!
Bryce Maine asked his grandmother, Catherine Maine, to go to senior prom with him.
He says she is a big part of his life and she never got to go to prom herself.
But, his school told him no.
“My grandmom has always been an important part of my life. She is the only woman figure in my life, so I was thinking in my head, why not take her?” Bryce said.
Catherine added, “He means the world to me. I saw him when he was born and raised him up.”
The school board claims it could set a bad precedent, and future student may do the same thing, but as a joke.