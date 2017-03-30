Report: Some Supplements Not As Helpful As Advertised

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Selenium and Vitamin E have been highly touted as supplements that help prevent prostate cancer and dementia but, according to a new report in JAMA Neurology, there is no support for the claims.

The report is not surprising, but it shows quite clearly the potential dangers of advertising associated with claims that may not have scientific backup.

This is particularly true with nutritional supplements that do not have the same regulation from the government as prescription medications.

Bottom line, if there is some association in a study—not necessarily a strong study—a good marketing person can word an advertisement in such a way that it can lead people to have unrealistic expectations and cause consumers to spend money without value for the purchase.

Most physicians are now learning more about vitamins and supplements and may be able to help.

