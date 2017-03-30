Prosecutors File Motion To Use Cosby Deposition Testimony About Quaaludes, Spanish Fly

March 30, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby’s explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

Jury For Cosby’s Criminal Trial To Come From Pittsburgh Area

In a suburban Philadelphia court filing Thursday, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book “Childhood” and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs.

Cosby’s lawyers want the judge to exclude his deposition testimony about quaaludes and his discussion of extramarital liaisons spanning 50 years.

Spanish fly is made from a green beetle called the Spanish fly. Cosby says in the “Childhood” book he and his friends needed the Spanish fly potion because girls were “never in the mood” for them.

A hearing on the pretrial evidence is scheduled Monday.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

