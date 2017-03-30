Philadelphia Holds It’s First Ever State Of Women Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Commission for Women is holding its inaugural “State of Women and Girls in Philadelphia” conference Friday. It’s an opportunity for Philadelphians to be inspired by local leaders.

The half-day symmit will present the Commission report on the state of Women and Girls in Philadelphia. It’s purpose is to provide a snapshot of the diversity of Philadelphia’s fairer sex, as well as data baseline to assess future progress of women and girls across the city.

Tina Tchen former Executive Director of the White House Council for Women and Girls under President Barack Obama said, “State and local jurisdictions is where a lot of change is going to keep happening.”

Tchen will deliver today’s keynote speech; she is heading the National United State of Women, which is mobilizing women across the country.

“My message today will be when all women succeed, then we are all succeeding,” she said.

This summit comes roughly a year after voters elected to create the Philadelphia Commission for Women.

The sold out event is at Community College of Philadelphia from 8am to 1pm.