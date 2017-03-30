Philadelphia Holds It’s First Ever State Of Women Conference

March 30, 2017 10:34 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Commission for Women is holding its inaugural “State of Women and Girls in Philadelphia” conference Friday. It’s an opportunity for Philadelphians to be inspired by local leaders.

The half-day symmit will present the Commission report on the state of Women and Girls in Philadelphia. It’s purpose is to provide a snapshot of the diversity of Philadelphia’s fairer sex, as well as data baseline to assess future progress of women and girls across the city.

Tina Tchen former Executive Director of the White House Council for Women and Girls under President Barack Obama said, “State and local jurisdictions is where a lot of change is going to keep happening.”

ALSO READ: Grandson Of Local Radio Legend Accused Of Stealing $800K From Her Estate

Tchen will deliver today’s keynote speech; she is heading the National United State of Women, which is mobilizing women across the country.

“My message today will be when all women succeed, then we are all succeeding,” she said.

This summit comes roughly a year after voters elected to create the Philadelphia Commission for Women.

The sold out event is at Community College of Philadelphia from 8am to 1pm.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia