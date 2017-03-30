News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 30

March 30, 2017 8:51 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the confirmation process surrounding Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the sentencing of two former Chris Christie aides for their role in the ‘Bridgegate’ scandal and a former Obama official saying she encouraged colleagues to gather information the Trump transition. He also spoke with comedian Craig Shoemaker, who will be performing at Helium.

6:19 The Oscars will have more accountants back stage to ensure the proper envelopes are delivered to the presenters.

6:20 A new poll says most respondents want Neil Gorsuch to be confirmed for the Supreme Court.

6:35 What’s Trending: Facebook stories, John Mayer, Netflix

7:05 Two former aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were sentenced to prison terms yesterday for their role in ‘Bridgegate.’

7:19 Former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas said on MSNBC that she urged her colleagues to gather information on the Trump transition team.

7:47 Vice: Is Philadelphia the most corrupt city in America?

8:10 The internet reacts to Mike Pence saying he won’t have dinner alone with another woman.

8:20 Samsung is telling customers their new Galaxy S8 will not catch on fire.

8:21 A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make hedgehogs legal to keep as pets.

8:23 Philly Voice: Top 10 things left behind in Uber.

8:35 What’s Trending: It, Inconvenient Sequel, Wreck It Ralph

8:45 Chris talks with comedian Craig Shoemaker, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

