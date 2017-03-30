New Jersey Cracks Down On Using Cell Phones While Driving

(NEWARK, NJ) — New Jersey starts a statewide crackdown on distracted driving tomorrow. Consider this story your warning.
Armed with 2 million dollars in federal grant money, state and local police will put in an extra effort over the next three weeks to target those who use their cell phone behind the wheel.
“Between 2010 and 2014, there were more than 800 thousand crashes in New Jersey with a distracted driving cause,” Bob Gaydosh with the state Department of Highway Traffic Safety told KYW Newsradio. “So the numbers are huge.”
So huge, the National Safety Council has designated April Distracted Driving Month.
“The theme is ‘You drive. You text. You pay.’ It is a crackdown on all distracted driving habits, the primary one being the talking on the cell phone and texting while driving, because they’re the big issues that are really driving this thing,” Gaydosh added.
The campaign involving state police and officers from more than 180 different departments across the Garden State, continues through April 21st.