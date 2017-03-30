New Exhibit Opens Highlighting The History Of Rowing In Philadelphia

March 30, 2017 10:04 PM By Mark Abrams
KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams, rowing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An exhibit highlighting the history of rowing in Philadelphia opens Friday, March 31 and runs through October at the Independence Seaport Museum.

Craig Bruns, the Chief Curator, says he drew inspiration for the museum’s exhibit “Philadelphia Rowing: Breaking Barriers,” from Dotty Brown’s book “Boathouse Row, Waves of Change in the Birthplace of American Rowing.”

Bruns says he was especially fascinated to learn that women worked secretly to launch their own rowing club in 1938.

“Ernestine Bayer secretly secured the lease of the Skating Club, and there was the birth of the Philadelphia Girls Rowing Club and surprised the men. They had no idea it was happening,” said Bayer.

Bruns says the exhibit also tackles breaking barriers of race, class, age and ability.

