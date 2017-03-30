Nearly $200M Project Gets Underway To Transform Philadelphia Museum Of Art

March 30, 2017 3:28 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive overhaul of the Philadelphia Museum of Art has begun, and the nearly $200-million dollar project will take about three years to complete.

Almost all of the work in this expansive project is inside, transforming existing exhibition spaces, creating new ones, and opening long shuttered entrances and corridors.

Master architect Frank Gehry was asked to blend the old with the new in beautiful, seamless elegance.

He says opening the space and giving it more of a defined flow is his goal.

“What it needed is clarity in the circulation, to come in, know where you are, know where to go. This clarifies it all,” said Gehry.

Gehry says one of the most notable changes will be on the Rocky steps, where a window is being installed to bring natural light to the galleries beneath.

“Looking toward the center of city hall Philadelphia creates a relationship with those galleries that they’re not in the basement,” said Gehry.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he can’t wait to see what Gehry comes up with.

“He’s awesome. He’s like one of those regular people who are just a special talent,” said Kenney.

1a forum looking west before auditorium Nearly $200M Project Gets Underway To Transform Philadelphia Museum Of Art

(BEFORE) — The Van Pelt Auditorium, shown here in 2016, is being demolished to create the Forum. The auditorim was not part of the origional design for the building, which opened in 1928; it was added in 1959. Photograph by Elizabeth Leitzell. Photo courtesy Philadelphia Museum of Art

Museum CEO Timothy Rub praised Gehry, and the design team for having a unique vision.

“I think they’ve done a remarkable job in replanning the building, so it will work again far better in the 21st century than it does today,” said Rub.

1a forum looking west Nearly $200M Project Gets Underway To Transform Philadelphia Museum Of Art

(AFTER) — The Forum, looking west and up to Lenfest Hall. The Forum extends from Level A to Level C and will be one of the most highly trafficked and recognizable areas created during the Core Project. This stunning space will serve as a venue for performances and events, as well as a welcoming spot for visitors to socialize or orient themselves. Architecture rendering by Gehry Partners, LLP and KX-L. Photo courtesy Philadelphia Museum of Art

You can expect to see the finished product sometime in 2020.

