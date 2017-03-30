Nearly $200M Project Gets Underway To Transform Philadelphia Museum Of Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive overhaul of the Philadelphia Museum of Art has begun, and the nearly $200-million dollar project will take about three years to complete.

Almost all of the work in this expansive project is inside, transforming existing exhibition spaces, creating new ones, and opening long shuttered entrances and corridors.

Master architect Frank Gehry was asked to blend the old with the new in beautiful, seamless elegance.

He says opening the space and giving it more of a defined flow is his goal.

“What it needed is clarity in the circulation, to come in, know where you are, know where to go. This clarifies it all,” said Gehry.

ALSO READ: NAACP Leaders Pushing For Laundromat Owner To Be Charged For Shooting Alleged Robber

Gehry says one of the most notable changes will be on the Rocky steps, where a window is being installed to bring natural light to the galleries beneath.

“Looking toward the center of city hall Philadelphia creates a relationship with those galleries that they’re not in the basement,” said Gehry.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he can’t wait to see what Gehry comes up with.

“He’s awesome. He’s like one of those regular people who are just a special talent,” said Kenney.

Museum CEO Timothy Rub praised Gehry, and the design team for having a unique vision.

“I think they’ve done a remarkable job in replanning the building, so it will work again far better in the 21st century than it does today,” said Rub.

You can expect to see the finished product sometime in 2020.