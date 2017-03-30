Marine Mammal Stranding Center Treating 8 Seals, Including One Bitten By Shark

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS)—The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is treating at least eight seals, including one that suffered a shark bite last weekend.

The 51-pound small grey seal was found stranded on the beach near Riverside Drive in Manasquan, Monmouth County on Sunday.

The stranding center says he had several deep lacerations on his right chest and abdomen and his right front flipper also had a deep wound.

The seal was transported to the Brigantine facility where the wounds were stitched up and where his progress will continued to be monitored. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center relies strictly on donations for their rescues and rehabilitations.

“So many seals coming ashore up and down the coast. Many rehabs are just running out of room. We do the best we can with the shoestring budget we’re on,” said the organization in a Facebook post.

