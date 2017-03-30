Jersey Shore Town Bans Smoking On Its Beaches

LONGPORT, N.J. (CBS) — Longport is the latest Jersey Shore town to ban smoking on its beaches.
According to The Current, Longport became the first town in Atlantic County to ban smoking on the beach.
A person will be fined $250 for a first violation. A second violation comes with a $500 fine, and after that, each additional violation will be $1,000.
A dozen other Jersey Shore towns have banned smoking on beaches over the past few years.
In 2015, Longport banned businesses from using plastic and paper bags for carry-out.