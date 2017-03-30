Local Bakery Helps Celebrate Anniversary With Eight Tier Free Cake

March 30, 2017 4:10 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The candles were lit and happy birthday was sung to food magazine for its first anniversary as more than two hundred people lined up for free cake Thursday at the reading terminal market.

Elizabeth Halen, owner of Flying Monkey Bakery made the towering cake as there were multiple layers and several different flavors.

“There was a national survey done of the the 10 most favorite birthday cake flavors. So we took that list and in reverse order we engineered this cake, Halen explains. “So we went from chocolate, to cheese cake, to marble, to vanilla, red velvet, carrot, lemon, funfetti, and coconut.”

When asked what the most popular favor is, Halen said, chocolate.

Marleen Frankenfield was coincidentally celebrating a milestone.

“I’m 60 today. It’s the big one, said  They threw this big giant party with this cake with multi-tiers and its for me. right?”

It took one day of planning, two days of baking, 160 eggs and 15 pounds of buttercream frosting, but less than 20 minutes for the crowd at reading terminal market to devour this cake.

