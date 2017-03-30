Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Crab Crystal Ball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Saturday crab season opens on the nearby Chesapeake Bay. KYW’s Jay Lloyd looks ahead to a harvest of blue crab feasts.

According to our bay crabbing guru, things couldn’t be looking better for a bountiful season.

“Well, if you have a mild winter, no ice and no big freeze, it gives you bigger numbers in the Spring,” said Chris Lingerman who runs Chester River Seafood.

And Lingerman points out, it was among the mildest of winters. And for budget minded crab pickers, are you ready for this?

“If anything, it might be a little bit cheaper,” he said.

It’s simply a matter of supply and demand. But if you really want to get the cost way down, do it yourself with a line or an inexpensive crab trap. But how about bait?

“Chicken necks or chicken backs,” Lingerman advised.

A few hours and a few chicken necks – and it’s a do-it-yourself crab feast.

