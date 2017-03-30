Indoor Football Team Rejects Greg Hardy After Fan Vote

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy was close to joining the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles indoor football team.
Close, but no cigar.
The Screaming Eagles are known for letting fans make decisions, so they posted a poll on whether or not the team should sign the controversial Hardy — who was charged in a domestic violence incident in 2014.
With less than four hours remaining in the poll, things for were going well for Hardy.
However, the final results were extremely close, with “no”receiving an amazing 50.1 percent of the vote.
“The fan vote was extremely close, with 50.1 percent voting against Greg Hardy being offered a contract by the Screaming Eagles,” the team said in a statement via USA Today. “The fans have spoken; Hardy will not be offered a contract.”