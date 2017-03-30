Grandson Of Local Radio Legend Accused Of Stealing $800K From Her Estate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Longtime radio talk show host Mary Mason has made headlines in recent weeks.

Her grandson, Steven Turner, 33, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $800,000 from her estate.

Cherri Gregg from our sister station KYW Newsradio spoke to her guardian Deborah Satterwhite and checked in with the radio legend to see how she’s doing.

Mary Mason,86, worked in radio for nearly five decades. The outspoken WHAT talk show host used the airwaves to break gender and color barriers with so much influence it put her next to the likes of Donald Trump, Jesse Jackson, and CBS’s own Ed Bradley.

Mason’s friend Dakari Jubalani says, “Mary Mason was the Harriet Tubman of radio, she was tough, she was strong, she wasn’t scared of nobody.”

Jubalani met Mason decades ago, and was her intern for a day.

“I had gotten into some trouble at the station, and she helped me,” said Jubalani.

He is one of a small crew that visits Mason several times a week at a nursing home at an undisclosed location.

Mason, who suffers from dementia was moved to the Medicare facility last year after police say her grandson stopped paying the bills for her care. Authorities say he took nearly $1 million from her estate and now faces jail time.

Mary Mason is in a situation where she needs care.

Jubalani and Mason’s court appointed physical guardian, Deborah Satterwhite, say they use their own money to pay for Mason’s incidentals. They started the Mary Mason Care Project to help her and other seniors.

“Socks for example, to keep her feet warm– shampoo, lotion, and things like that,” says Jubalani.

Jubalani says Mason helped seniors and young people, and they’re hoping when the community hears what happened to her they’ll take action.

“Maybe her voice is silent, but there are other people she has trained to carry the banner,” said Jubalani.

To pick up the banner to help other seniors in need.

If you want to donate to the Mary Mason Care Project, you can send it to:

Mary Mason Care Project

744 South St., Suite 767

Philadelphia, PA 19147