E-Z Pass Express Lanes Closed At Mid-County Interchange To Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — The upgrades to the E-Z Pass express lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mid-County Toll Plaza have been completed ahead of schedule.
The work was expected to run through April 10. But Turnpike Commission spokeswoman Kathleen Walter says upgrades to the electronic tolling equipment on the northbound lanes were completed nearly two weeks early.
“The round-the-clock closure helped our crews and technicians expedite the work faster, so they were able to get the work finished earlier than expected. We’re thrilled with and that’s great news for our commuters that use that interchange.”
Walter says the southbound E-Z Pass express lanes will re-open Friday at 5 a.m.
After that, the turnpike will begin repairing concrete surfaces on the Blue Route, and ramps leading to the east and westbound Turnpike, which is 276.