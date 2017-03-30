Ewing Little League Receives $110,000 Grant For Lights At Newly Renovated Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you build it, they will come.

Ryan Barrett and fellow board member Casey Burns began building Ewing Little League’s Field Of Dreams in October of 2015. Shortly after, Barrett’s wife and grant manager Jennifer Barrett wrote a grant for $110,000 to Major League Baseball’s The Baseball Tomorrow Fund, hoping to add new lights for the field.

Now, just about one year after the re-grand opening of the new field in May of 2016, Fasolino Field is getting ready to celebrate it’s brand new $110,000 lighting project with Media Day on Saturday, April 22nd (rain date April 23rd), as the grant was awarded. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. following a 7:00 p.m. game under the lights.

Related: Local Youth Baseball Teams Continue To Advance

“The Baseball Tomorrow Fund is proud to support the renovation of Fasolino Field,” said Cathy Bradley, executive director of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, in a press release. “On behalf of Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, we thank the volunteers and parents involved in the Ewing Township Little League for their hard work and dedication to provide a quality program and facility to the young players in the community.”

With the help of Richard T. Barrett Paving Company, Inc. and The Burns Landscape Group, the field has been completely renovated with topsoil, sod, a full irrigation system, new infield mix, screening in the outfield, new dugouts, a refurbished exterior, installed stereo speakers, and more.

During the past eight months while the newly renovated Fasolino Field was up and running, Ewing Little League — which provides year-round baseball for boys and girls ages 13 and under — has held two fundraising events raising $1,753.50 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand to fight childhood cancer and $1,350.25 for the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund.

Related: Changing The Game? Youth Football Making Safety Adjustments To Bring Players Back

The field’s next project is a new concession stand. If you want to help, you can email Jennifer Barrett at jenniferbarrett23@gmail.com.