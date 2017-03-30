NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Deadly Shooting At New Jersey Turnpike Service Area, Report Says

March 30, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Turnpike

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

CBS New York reports the fatal shooting took place at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township around 3 p.m.

New Jersey State Police tweeted that the Middlesex County service area is closed “due to an active investigation.”

According to CBS New York, three people were taken into custody.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is now leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia