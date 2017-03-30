Deadly Shooting At New Jersey Turnpike Service Area, Report Says

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
CBS New York reports the fatal shooting took place at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township around 3 p.m.
New Jersey State Police tweeted that the Middlesex County service area is closed “due to an active investigation.”
According to CBS New York, three people were taken into custody.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is now leading the investigation.
This is a developing story.