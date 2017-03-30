45 Years Later, Woman’s Class Ring Returned To Her

March 30, 2017 10:09 AM
PEABODY, Ma. (CBS) – Decades after a Massachusetts woman lost her high school class ring, she’s got it back. And her husband is finally off the hook.

It was 45 years ago that Jan Kentros lost the ring. It was on her boyfriend’s key ring when he lost his keys.

She never found it, until now.

Jan Faircloth Kentros says, “That boyfriend has now been my husband for 42 years, so he’s off the hook now.”

She adds, “When I looked down and saw the initials inside of the ring and saw “JMF” I knew right away it was mine.”

The groundskeepers who found it tracked Jan down by using the initials inside and a 1971 high school yearbook.

