Man Suffocated Ex-Girlfriend’s Dogs Because He Was Jealous Of Them: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Joel Davis, 23, is in a Bucks County jail. Court paperwork shows he is locked up for killing two dogs less than a month apart. Both dogs were owned by his now ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Sherman.

“I just sat there and cried for hours. I mean what else can you do?” recalled Sherman.

Sherman says she had Davis dog sit her pug Sebastian in early February when she went on vacation.

“He calls me and says something is wrong with the dog,” remembered Sherman.

“‘Its legs aren’t working. It jumped off the couch. Blood came out of its nose and mouth and basically the dog is dead,'” she recalled he told her.

Sherman says she believed her boyfriend and thought the dog may have suffered from a strange medical condition.

“Maybe the dog had a brain aneurysm. We didn’t think anything of it. That he killed the first dog,” she said.

Sherman then rescued another pet. It was a four-month-old Terrier mix which she had for only four days. On March 3rd, she asked Davis to dog sit for the new puppy.

“He called me when I was on my way home and told me the same story that he did with the other dog saying his legs gave out and that he just stopped breathing,” recalled Sherman.

“And you didn’t believe him this time?” asked CBS3’s Greg Argos.

“Absolutely not,” said Sherman.

“(These were) lap dogs: pugs, terriers. I mean they are no threat to him,” said Fred Harran the Director of the Bensalem Township Department of Public Safety.

Bensalem Township Police say Davis confessed to crushing and then suffocating both dogs, and even positioned them with their heads tilted up and paws together.

Sherman and police investigators say Davis told them he killed the dogs because he was jealous of them.

“He said to me was that I showed more love to the dogs than I did to him,” explained Sherman.

“Who knows? Maybe these dogs saved her life and he’s not in her life anymore,” said Harran.

“Thank God for her and it’s just a shame and hopefully justice will be served,” he continued.

Davis is still in jail on $500,000 bond. Sherman says she plans to get a restraining order against him.