Philadelphia Police: 1 Killed After Driver Allegedly Runs Red Light

March 30, 2017 8:41 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a driver was struck and killed Thursday morning after another driver allegedly disregarded a red light.

Authorities say it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Cheltenham Avenue and Washington Lane in the area of West Oak Lane.

The 56-year-old male victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital by medics and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

Authorities say eastbound and westbound traffic on Cheltenham Avenue is shut down along with northbound and southbound traffic on Washington Lane.

 

