Philadelphia Police: 1 Killed After Driver Allegedly Runs Red Light

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a driver was struck and killed Thursday morning after another driver allegedly disregarded a red light.
Authorities say it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Cheltenham Avenue and Washington Lane in the area of West Oak Lane.
The 56-year-old male victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital by medics and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
The driver of the striking vehicle was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.
Authorities say eastbound and westbound traffic on Cheltenham Avenue is shut down along with northbound and southbound traffic on Washington Lane.