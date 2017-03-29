WEATHER BLOG: Sun Returns But Threat of Heavy Rain On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The sun finally returned today after a stretch of cloudy and damp conditions, but it’s not going to be around very long.

We are entering into a pretty active pattern where we can expect rain every several days, and some of these storms look to bring significant precipitation. The first of these arrives on Friday.

Tomorrow is a quiet day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a slightly cooler high of 54 degrees. But a few showers move in overnight, heralding the arrival of this next potent, slow-moving system.

The heaviest rain will arrive late morning on Friday, and we can expect periods of heavy or moderate rain on and off all day long, with the Friday evening commute being especially impacted. This is a long duration event, with 12-18 hours straight of rain, and we can expect 1-2″ of total rainfall, with some spots possibly seeing as much as 3″. This is enough to cause the threat for ponding and poor drainage flooding across the region. In addition, with the rain and clouds, temperatures will likely not make it past the 40’s on Friday. March going out like a lion, indeed.

Saturday morning, we may see a few of these showers linger, but the afternoon may clear out a bit.

Sunday looks much nicer, with sunshine and a high around 60 degrees. Not a bad start to April overall!