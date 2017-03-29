BREAKING: 2 Former Christie Aides Sentenced For Their Roles In Bridgegate

Video Captures Man With Kangaroo On Detroit Street

March 29, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: kangaroo, The Exotic Zoo

DETROIT (CBS) — Neighbors and television crews in Detroit have unraveled the mystery of the kangaroo.

It is unusual to see a kangaroo hopping down the street, but that’s just what showed up on Snapchat a few weeks ago.

The video showed a man hopping along with a kangaroo, but no one knew where it came from, even people who lived on the street where the video was shot.

“The man walking and hopping along with a kangaroo down my street,” neighbor Gloria Williams said. “And I’ve lived here for a little while and I’ve never heard of anything like that.”

Angie Enis said, “So I looked out the window and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s a kangaroo.’”

It turns out it was all part of a Detroit business called The Exotic Zoo that brings unusual animals to children’s parties.

