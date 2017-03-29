Video Captures Man With Kangaroo On Detroit Street

DETROIT (CBS) — Neighbors and television crews in Detroit have unraveled the mystery of the kangaroo.
It is unusual to see a kangaroo hopping down the street, but that’s just what showed up on Snapchat a few weeks ago.
The video showed a man hopping along with a kangaroo, but no one knew where it came from, even people who lived on the street where the video was shot.
“The man walking and hopping along with a kangaroo down my street,” neighbor Gloria Williams said. “And I’ve lived here for a little while and I’ve never heard of anything like that.”
Angie Enis said, “So I looked out the window and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s a kangaroo.’”
It turns out it was all part of a Detroit business called The Exotic Zoo that brings unusual animals to children’s parties.