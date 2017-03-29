Temple University Renames Communication School To Honor Lew Klein

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special dedication ceremony was held Wednesday at Temple University.

Temple’s School of Media and Communication is now known as Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

The name change is in honor of broadcasting pioneer, Lew Klein.

He has an extensive career in broadcasting and began teaching courses at Temple in 1952.

“I humbly express my thanks for the honor and recognition that I am receiving today,” said Klein.

Among those taking part in the dedication was Temple alumnus, comedian Bob Saget.

