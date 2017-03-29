BREAKING: Staff Member Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To Middle School

Staff Member Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To Middle School

March 29, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Drexel Hill MIddle School, Upper Darby Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A school staff member is accused of bringing a loaded gun to an Upper Darby middle school on Wednesday.

Upper Darby police say a 32-year-old male staff member was arrested for carrying a loaded .40-caliber Glock on Drexel Hill Middle School grounds. The staff member allegedly had two fully loaded cartridges with him.

Police say a bullet was found in the school’s restroom and turned into school officials.

The officials then questioned the employee, who denied having a weapon. School officials then searched his bag and found the gun.

The staff member is being charged with weapons possession on school property. Police have yet to release his name.

No injuries were reported.

