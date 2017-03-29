Hawks Defeat Sixers 99-92

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
The Hawks have won two straight following a seven-game losing streak that stunted their push in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Atlanta is still in the fight for a fifth seed with Milwaukee, Indiana and Miami.
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kent Bazemore each scored 19 points for the Hawks.
Richaun Holmes led the Sixers with 25 points and Dario Saric had 15. Saric was only 5 of 18 from the floor, but remains the leading contender for NBA Rookie of the Year.
