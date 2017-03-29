Revitalization Of Longwood Gardens’ Main Fountain Nearly Complete

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Longwood Gardens is one of the area’s most beautiful places to visit, and for some time one of its main attractions has been closed but CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill got a sneak peek of the revitalization of the Main Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens.

It’s not only the most significant fountain garden collection in the U.S. but it’s the largest fountain garden in North America. It’s the crown jewel of Longwood Gardens, the Main Fountain Garden.

“Where else can you experience a water garden like this in the 21st century without going to Versailles or without going to Europe? Here it is, right here in Chester County,” said Paul Redman, President and CEO Longwood Gardens.

In 1931, it debuted for the first time from the vision of Longwood Garden’s founder Pierre S. du Pont. His use of 20th-century technology from the World’s Fair has lasted decades, but for the past five years, the Main Fountain grounds have been opened like a zipper for a $90 million revitalization project to bring his masterpiece into modern times by this spring.

“Our goal from the beginning was to recreate an experience that was familiar to everyone who knew it before, but we wanted it to be better and more exciting,” said Redman. “There’s going to be these really pleasant surprises to people. Most people will think, ‘gosh was that always here?'”

Like a sensational stone grotto for contemplation and fountain designs never seen before.

“Our brilliant fountain designer and Choreographer Jim Garland with Fluidity, he came up with the basket weave so this is the first water feature of its kind in the world,” said Redman.

Saturday, May 27 will be the official day it opens to guests and Sunday, May 28 will be the first fountain and fireworks show.