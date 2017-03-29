Restaurateur Tony Luke’s Son Dead At 35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The son of famous restaurateur Tony Luke Jr. has passed away.
Anthony James Lucidonio III died Monday at the age of 35.
Tony Luke Jr. thanked everyone for their support during this hard time.
“This has been an incredibly difficult time for my family and I, but we are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of love and support everyone is showing. I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Luke wrote in a Facebook post, Wednesday.
A funeral service will be held for Anthony at the Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton, New Jersey on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.