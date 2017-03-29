DEVELOPING: Officer Struck By Vehicle, Gun Fires Following Altercation In Philly: Police

Restaurateur Tony Luke’s Son Dead At 35

March 29, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: Tony Lukes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The son of famous restaurateur Tony Luke Jr. has passed away.

Anthony James Lucidonio III died Monday at the age of 35.

Tony Luke Jr. thanked everyone for their support during this hard time.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for my family and I, but we are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of love and support everyone is showing. I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Luke wrote in a Facebook post, Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held for Anthony at the Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton, New Jersey on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia