Rabid Skunk Found In Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning residents after a rabid skunk was found in Cherry Hill.
They say residents in Cherry Hill notified animal control after a skunk was seen in the area acting erratically last week.
The skunk was taken the Blackwood Animal Hospital where it tested positive for rabies.
No other human or animal exposure has been reported.
Officials say you should avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals and if you are bitten or scratched you should seek immediate medical attention. If you see an animal acting erratically you should contact your local animal control agency.
It is also important to keep up with vaccinations for your pets in case they come in contact with wild animals.