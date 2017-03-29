Petition Is Urging First Lady To Move To White House, Or Foot Security Costs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–When it comes to protecting the president and first family, most agree we should do whatever it takes.

“He is the leader of the free world,” said Pam Price of New Jersey.

“Just kind of a symbol of American democracy in power. Anything bad that happens to them happens to our country as well,” said John Schilling, in town from Denver, Colorado.

Still, some tax payers take issue with the added cost of keeping Melania and Barron Trump in New York City, so he can finish the school year.

“I just think with as much money as the Trump’s have, they should foot the bill,” said Mary Schilling of Denver.

“I fully support her making a choice as a mother first and a first lady second,” said Cari Kehr of Dallas, Texas.

More than 150,000 people have signed a petition on change.org, urging the first lady to move to Washington or pay the price. So, how much does it cost per day to protect them at Trump Tower.

According to the New York Times, the NYPD estimates between $127,000 and $146,000 per day.

Money aside, some say the first lady belongs in the White House.

“The first lady has her own responsibility, it’s technically a job,” said Schilling.

Others say it’s a good short-term decision for the long-term well-being of her child.

“It’s not going to be for eight years, we’re talking four to five months. And i feel it’s absolutely the right decision as a mother,” said Kehr.