News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 29

Chris discussed a bill passed reducing internet privacy, Press Secretary Sean Spicer being called sexist for his interaction with a reporter and Seth Williams attorney telling a judge Philadelphia’s District Attorney can’t afford him. He spoke with Steve Milloy from the Energy and Environment Legal Institute about Donald Trump’s executive order on environmental regulations and with former Congressman Trey Radel about his new book, Democrazy.
6:00 House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi railed against a bill in Congress that would hurt your internet privacy.
6:18 White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer became agitated with a reporter, April Ryan, over allegations concerning Russian interference in the election, telling her not to shake her head.
6:20 Hillary Clinton chastised Spicer for his treatment Ryan.
6:29 Bill O’Reilly criticized Maxine Waters hair, calling it a ‘James Brown wig.’
6:35 What’s Trending: First pitch, Facebook stories, Jumanji, Spiderman, Spiders
6:49 The Washington Post profiled Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen.
7:20 Chris speaks with Steve Milloy from the Energy and Environment Legal Institute about Donald Trump’s executive order on environmental regulations.
7:37 Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams’ lawyer now says his client does not have enough money to pay him.
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet into your family.
8:00 Chris talks to former Congressman Trey Radel about his new book, Democrazy.
8:35: What’s Trending: Nancy Cartwright, Scarlett Johansson