Music Helps With CPR Training, Study Shows

March 29, 2017 2:52 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Music plays a very important role in our lives and a growing role in medical studies.

For instance, we have seen where babies listening to Mozart might develop intellectually a bit quicker and the stress reduction impact of music has been shown over and over again.

The latest music and medicine study has to do with using music to help in CPR training. According to the research, certain people picked up not only the information related to CPR but the music also helped people get in the rhythm of the actual CPR process.

In case you are wondering, the most popular songs were “Stayin’ Alive,” “Dancing Queen” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Whatever works if it helps save lives.

