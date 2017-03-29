KYW Newsradio’s Women’s Achievement Awards: Rising Star Edition

8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

March 29, 2017 9:10 AM
Do you know a deserving woman under the age of 40 that has made a positive impact on our community? Now is your chance to nominate them!
Now in its 8th year, we will be honoring five women under the age of 40 in our “Rising Star Edition.” KYW Newsradio will be gathering nominations by using social media, narrowing nominations down to ten semi-finalists, and later will let the community vote in a poll to narrow it down to the five honorees for this year’s Women’s Achievement Awards: Rising Star Edition.
The five chosen women will be honored at the annual Women’s Achievement Awards ceremony that culminates at the end of June. Leading up to the event, these five women and their stories will be featured on-air and online as part of WOGL’s Breakfast Club Host, Marilynn Russell’s Remarkable Women vignette series.
CLICK HERE for more information and to nominate a “Rising Star!”
