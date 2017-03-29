Kutztown Football Walk-On Now NFL Draft Prospect

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In less than a month, the eyes of the football world will be on Philadelphia for the NFL Draft.

One of the players that will be waiting to hear his name called is Jordan Morgan, a hard-nosed offensive lineman from Kutztown.

“If you would have asked me about any of this three years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to picture it,” Morgan said.

In high school, being in the NFL wasn’t even on Morgan’s radar. He played three games in high school at Germantown Academy and was a walk-on at Kutztown.

What started out as an interest is a legitimate NFL dream.

“At that point I realized I could do some things better than other players, and it just became the type of deal where I knew I could be better, so I wanted to see just how good I could get,” Morgan said.

Kutztown head coach Jim Clements said Morgan is a “guy who led by example.”

“I think whoever has the opportunity to draft and get Jordan Morgan is in for a surprise is in for a real treat,” said Clements.

Morgan weighed 235 pounds when he stepped on Kutztown’s campus. From there, he molded himself into a 320-pound beast and one of the best offensive linemen in Division II football.

Clements was amazed by Morgan’s work ethic.

“It was hard work,” Clements said. “It wasn’t something where I met him the first day and said, ‘Hey! This kid is going to be drafted in the NFL.’ He put himself in that position by the way he worked and the way he approached things.”

“None of us thought it would get to this point but I just knew as long as I was out there doing the best I could do things would find a way to work themselves out,” Morgan said. “Regardless of where I go I’m just excited to get there.”

Right now, the hardest part for Morgan is waiting and watching to see if his dream can become a reality.