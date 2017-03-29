Police Continue To Look For Killer In Maple Shade Double Murder

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS)–A Maple Shade man is expected to attend the funeral of his wife and young son in India, and Burlington County authorities say there are no restrictions on his travel.

Hanumantha “Hanu” Narra came home March 23 around 9 p.m. to find his wife, Sasikala Narra, 38, and their son Anish, 6, stabbed to death.

“He has not been charged with a crime. His movements are not restricted in any way by the criminal justice system,” said Joel Bewley with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bewley said he will not comment on whether Narra is a suspect. Bewley says the office does not comment on past, present, or future suspects.

Police: Mother, 6-Year-Old Son Stabbed To Death Inside Apartment

A source involved in the investigation confirms to Eyewitness News that Hanumanthu Narra was involved in a relationship with another woman as of last week, but has a strong alibi.

The bodies were autopsied and released to a funeral home in North Jersey where Narra is believed to be this week. The story has gained international attention, with a strong focus in India.

Police in Maple Shade continue to take tips, but the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is the lead on the case. Authorities are looking to solve this case as soon as possible. If you have any information, call the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-7113.