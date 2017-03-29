8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

March 29, 2017 9:10 AM

Hello Dolly!  Hello Jerry!  Hello Philadelphia!  Jerry’s Girls are back in town in the Independence Studio on 3 at Walnut Street Theatre!  Don’t miss Broadway’s musical celebration that has you cheering for “the girls!”  It’s Jerry’s Girls!

Spend an evening with the music of Jerry Herman.. Taking center stage are some of Broadway’s best musicals, including Hello Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles and more. Jerry’s Girls  celebrates glamour, optimism, love, melody and women! You’ll love his ballads, comedy and show-stoppering songs, including “Before the Parade Passes By,” “I Am What I Am” and “Time Heals Everything.” He’s won Tonys, Grammys, and Drama Desk Awards but, first and foremost, he’s won our heart! The Associated Press raves Jerry’s Girls is “Warm, witty, lively and terrific!” and the New York Times calls Jerry’s Girls “ a brilliantly lively and scintillating evening…”

It’s Jerry’s Girls.  April 4th – July 2nd.  Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.

Up to ten KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see Jerry’s Girls at Walnut Street Theatre!

