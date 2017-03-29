Jeffrey Lurie: ‘I Also Want The Kelly Green’ Uniforms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans have been pushing for the team to bring back the Kelly green uniforms for years now.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed on Tuesday evening at the league meetings in Arizona, that he would love to bring back the Kelly green as an alternate jersey.

“I would love to see it,” Lurie said. “I love the midnight green, I think it’s great, but I also want the Kelly green. I’d love for us to have both and some games have one and some games have the other. I think that would be more fun.”

Lurie also did not rule out the possibility of bringing back the Kelly green uni’s full time.

Lurie was asked whether he'd consider bringing Kelly green back full time. Said he wants a trial run first via alternate jerseys. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 29, 2017

The NFL prohibits teams from wearing alternate helmets, so if the Eagles chose to wear Kelly green jerseys, they would have to wear them with midnight green helmets — an awkward look.

The Eagles proposed a rule that would allow teams to wear an alternate helmet, but eventually withdrew that proposal. Lurie says the competition committee informed the Eagles that would not pass.

Lurie hopes it will pass by next March.

The last time the Eagles wore their Kelly greens was in 2010 against the Green Bay Packers.