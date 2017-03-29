8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

IHOP Server Helps Woman With Medical Condition Eat Her Food

March 29, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: IHOP

By Delaney Strunk

SPRINGFIELD, IL (CNN) — What happened after a waiter served up an act of kindness is proof that not all good deeds go unnoticed.

Joe Thomas received national attention after a photo of him at work at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois, was posted on the company’s Facebook page. Thomas was pictured as he helped a disabled woman eat her meal.

Springfield resident Keshia Dotson posted the picture hoping that the company would recognize his kindness.

“I have worked in the retail and service industry in the past, and know that people usually only contact corporate with negative feedback, so I wanted to share some positive (news),” Dotson said.

The disabled woman and her husband have been regulars at the restaurant for years.

“I always see him stop eating to feed her and I was like, ‘Heck if I’m not doing anything why don’t I go feed her so he can eat and everyone can be happy?” Thomas told CNN affiliate WICS.

Thomas said that since the photo was posted, he’s been offered the opportunity to become a nurse. Despite all the support, he sees no reason to make a fuss.

“I am out there to help anyone if I can, don’t really look for anything in return, just have a good day and that’s it,” Thomas told WICS.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

