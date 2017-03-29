2 Cash Drawers, Donation Jar Stolen From Hatfield Pizzeria: Police

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man they say broke into a pizzeria on Tuesday.
It happened just before 6 a.m. at the Hatfield Pizzeria located at 129 South Main Street.
Police say the suspect smashed out the front door to gain entry into the building.
Once inside, video shows the suspect hop over the counter and bust open two cash drawers.
Police say he made off with two cash drawers and a donation jar containing money.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-855-0903