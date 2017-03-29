Governor Wolf Highlights Importance Of Tech Startups At Pennovation Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf dropped by the University of Pennsylvania Wednesday to talk with entrepreneurs and to highlight the importance of tech innovation for the state’s economy.

Students and startups share one roof and a lot of resources.

Inside the Pennovation Center, ideas come to life.

“What I see here is people who have…a spark has been lit,” said the governor.

Wolf says the state’s top-notch universities attract smart people from around the world.

“What we want to do is make sure we also encourage them to stay here and apply the skills and knowledge they learned here to Pennsylvania,” he said.

Jonas Cleveland is CEO of Cosy, a firm that says builds robots to do mundane jobs we don’t like doing, such as retail inventory management.

“The robot is more accurate. It drives insights and analytics for the retailer as well,” Cleveland explained. “It essentially uses what we describe as computer vision, robot vision.”

And Cleveland says a major benefit of working here is the ability to pick the brains of the other geniuses down the hall.