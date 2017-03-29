Free Dental Care for Children Coming to Philly Area Next Month

March 29, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, delaware county, Montgomery County, Dentist, Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—“Smile Day” is coming to the Philadelphia area next month!

The event provides free dental care to children under the age of 18.

Public Citizens for Children & Youth (PCCY) says the free care is particularity for children who are uninsured, have no dental insurance or haven’t been to a dentists in over 6 years.

untitled Free Dental Care for Children Coming to Philly Area Next Month

Children will receive care in dentist’s offices in Delaware, Montgomery & Philadelphia counties.

“Smile Day” runs April 10th through April 14th.

Call PCCY to make an appointment (in any language) starting on March 27th at 215-563-5848 x32.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia