Free Dental Care for Children Coming to Philly Area Next Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—“Smile Day” is coming to the Philadelphia area next month!
The event provides free dental care to children under the age of 18.
Public Citizens for Children & Youth (PCCY) says the free care is particularity for children who are uninsured, have no dental insurance or haven’t been to a dentists in over 6 years.
Children will receive care in dentist’s offices in Delaware, Montgomery & Philadelphia counties.
“Smile Day” runs April 10th through April 14th.
Call PCCY to make an appointment (in any language) starting on March 27th at 215-563-5848 x32.