Father Accused Of Killing 3-Month-Old Son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father is accused of killing his 3-month-old son.
Philadelphia police say 3-month-old Javine Barratt was found unresponsive in a bedroom in a home on the 2400 block of North 5th Street on Monday, March 20, shortly after 11 a.m.
Officers began CPR on the baby and he was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Javine was resuscitated and was admitted in critical condition.
However, the 3-month-old died on March 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Javine’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed head trauma.
Javine’s father, 23-year-old Javine Barratt, was taken into custody Tuesday.
He has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.