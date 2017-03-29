Experimental Technology Allowing Quadriplegic Patient To Move Using Brain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been a variety of technologies that help paralyzed people move again but this one is a first, with implants and computer science that is allowing a quadriplegic patient to use just his brain to move.

Bill Kochevar is doing things he never thought he would do again, like grab a mug and take a sip, or feed himself.

“It was like the lightbulb went off and said this really is possible because before that I thought I would never move my arms again,” said Kochevar.

The 56-year-old was paralyzed below his shoulders eight years ago in a bicycle accident. Now, he’s using experimental technology that allows him to move his hands and arms simply by thinking.

Electrodes are implanted in the brain that record signals of his intended movements.

A computer interprets the information and electrodes implanted in the arm are stimulated.

“So he thinks about a movement, we record from the brain signals. We figure out what he was trying to do, and then we make his arm do that by stimulating it,” said Dr. Robert Kirsch, Professor and Chair of Biomedical Engineer at Case Western Reserve University.

Researchers believe Kochevar is the first quadriplegic to have his arm and hand movements restored with this kind of technology

“These individuals are basically lacking dependence almost completely or totally reliant on others for everything they do and even giving them these simple functions is really meaningful to them,” said Kirsch.

Kochevar uses the system in the lab three times a week, but work is underway to use the technology in everyday life.

“When they actually create the small computer that can hang on the side that I can go anywhere and use my arms, that would be spectacular,” said Kochevar.

Researchers at Cleveland Clinic, where the technology is being tested, say that could be possible in two to three years as the field of bio-medical research is expanding quickly.

Kochevar’s case is detailed in a new study published in the Journal Lancet.