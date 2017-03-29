Former Eagle Lito Sheppard Is Lead Investor In Bid For Medical Marijuana Facility

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles cornerback Lito Sheppard is the lead investor in Laso Therapeutics, an investor group which submitted a medicinal marijuana grower/processor application to the Commonwealth on Monday.

The company is seeking to help patients who would benefit from medical marijuana, plus provide more information on the treatment. The group is also hoping to help develop Chester, PA, as they have entered an agreement to purchase land in Chester — Region 1 of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana regions — to construct a grower/processor facility.

Sheppard, 35, was the Eagles’ 26th overall pick in 2002 and played in Philadelphia for seven seasons accumulating 18 of his 19 career interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2004.

Sheppard deals with many issues from playing football which medical marijuana has been approved to treat in Pennsylvania. Sheppard hopes to treat folks with similar problems and wants to give back to the local community

“I feel very strongly about the benefits medical marijuana can have on individuals suffering from traumatic injuries and illnesses, which is why I have spearheaded Laso Therapeutics in an area that means a lot to me and to which I have always wanted to give back,” Sheppard said in a press release. “In Chester, we have an opportunity to make a real, direct and lasting impact on a community in great need of support. Laso is enabling me to have a stronger connection with all the people and communities I am striving to help. I believe our application is strong and, if permitted, we would have a tremendous effect on the lives of so many people.”

Chester’s Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland approves of Laso Therapeutics.

“I am thrilled Lito Sheppard and his partners have focused their efforts on our community,” said Kirkland. “Not only will they support our economy, but they have stated their commitment to education and supporting local organizations, which is exactly the type of neighbor we like to have here.”