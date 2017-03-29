Crayola To Retire Color From Its 24-Crayon Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crayola will be saying goodbye to a crayon forever.
For the first time in its 100-year history, Crayola is retiring a color from its box of 24 crayons.
The public will have a say in the matter which crayon will get the boot.
The Northampton County-based company wants you to use the hashtag “Share Your Fave” and let them know on social media which one color you can’t live without.
Crayola will reveal the color getting taken out of the box forever in a livestream on National Crayon Day, which is this Friday.
