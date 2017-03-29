Controller Issues New Allegations Of Questionable Spending Against Past Officials In Nutter Administration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new allegations of questionable spending against several past officials in former mayor Michael Nutter’s administration.

The city controller issued the latest findings from an investigation into the “Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia.” It’s a non-profit organization that supports city programs and initiatives.

There are significant spending questions once again.

The controller is calling on former city officials under the Michael Nutter administration to reimburse the fund more than $200,000.

Many of those charges, according to the report, were accrued by the fund’s former executive director Desiree Peterkin Bell.

Bell has previously denied anything improper occurred with spending, but her credit card, tied to the fund, racked up 458 Uber rides, according to the audit.

To further break down how some of the money was spent, the report shows $70,000 was spent on hotel stays, at least four Nutter administrators, including the former mayor, had two hotel rooms each during the Papal visit in Philadelphia.

There’s the $8,000 for Uber, $11,000 for plane and train tickets and hundreds of dollars for food.

Michael Nutter is personally being called on to pay back $22,100 for a farewell party.

Nutter has previously blasted Controller Alan Butkovitz, calling him a snake when the first piece of the audit was announced in August.

Butkovitz said, “Well the fund is supposed to support environmental initiatives… youth, people in need, and essentially we found hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenses was used as a way to purchase things without going through the normal city process of reimbursement of expenses, so for example it was used extensively for travel, and for meals, and for Uber rides.”

There’s now the question about possible charges – if any. The Controller has referred the report to law enforcement.