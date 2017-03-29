14th Annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer® BasketBall Gala
Join the “Philly Six” Division I basketball coaches at the 14th Annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer® BasketBall Gala on Saturday, April 8, 6:30 p.m., at the Philadelphia Park Hyatt at the Bellevue. Coaches Phil Martelli (Saint Joseph’s University), Fran Dunphy (Temple University), Steve Donahue (University of Pennsylvania), John Giannini (La Salle University), Zach Spiker (Drexel University), and Jay Wright (Villanova University), along with local community leaders and sports media personalities, will headline an evening to support the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.
Presented by Independence Blue Cross, the 14th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer BasketBall Gala will feature an evening of fine food, cocktails, live music, unique live and silent auction items, and more.
For more information, visit www.philadelphiabasketballgala.org, or contact Dianna Coscette at (215) 985-5362 or Dianna.coscette@cancer.org.